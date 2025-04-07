Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 528.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 310,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 55,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,669.23. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $35.10 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

