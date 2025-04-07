Volex (LON:VLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 3383953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.33 ($2.84).

Volex Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 272.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 292.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £517.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Volex news, insider Jon Boaden sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £15,932.40 ($20,536.74). Also, insider John Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £27,200 ($35,060.58). 32.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key sectors: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

