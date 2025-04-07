Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,794,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amphenol by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after buying an additional 6,039,845 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $157,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,565,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,578 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,103.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $53.93 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

