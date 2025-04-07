Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 77.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NREF opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $250.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.34. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 280.30, a quick ratio of 280.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

