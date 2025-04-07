Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.65 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

