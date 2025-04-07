Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,041,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Clorox by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,508,000 after purchasing an additional 456,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Clorox by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,032,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,816,000 after buying an additional 308,234 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Clorox by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after buying an additional 265,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,935,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Clorox Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $143.76 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

