Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $121.18 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $121,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,012,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $56.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

