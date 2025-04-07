Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 433652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

