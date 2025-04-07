World Investment Advisors Buys 1,507 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 223,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,465,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,042,000 after buying an additional 288,482 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $101.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.