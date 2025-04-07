World Investment Advisors Buys 1,797 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 329.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $359.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.03 and a 200-day moving average of $385.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $460.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
