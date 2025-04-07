World Investment Advisors Has $642,000 Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XTWO. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,335,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Shares of XTWO opened at $49.52 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

