World Investment Advisors Purchases 3,009 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $39.45 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

