World Investment Advisors Purchases 52,250 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,250 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%.

(Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.