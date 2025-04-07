World Investment Advisors Sells 3,843 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

World Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Intel by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 664.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 143,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 124,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,909,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,346 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 52,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

