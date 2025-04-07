Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 575,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,443,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 203,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,190,000 after buying an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $660,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,731. This represents a 34.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XENE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

