1,052,200 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,052,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 109.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 247,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $4,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on C. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.