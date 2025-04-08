1,279 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 486.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $262.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.90 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.72.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 89.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.16.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total transaction of $842,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,904. This represents a 61.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $1,552,585.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,393.38. The trade was a 26.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

