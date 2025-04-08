14,075 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 236.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,351,000 after buying an additional 24,541 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $434,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.3 %

EME opened at $349.80 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $545.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EME

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.