15,646 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBP. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 819.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,944.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 200,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.93 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.09.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

