15,755 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Bought by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,724,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after buying an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 6.6 %

HIMS stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 54,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,619,174.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,935. The trade was a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,976.07. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,806 shares of company stock worth $30,923,658 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.