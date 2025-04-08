18,243 Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CURB stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.23. Curbline Properties has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

