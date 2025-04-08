1,825 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Prescient Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21. The company has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

