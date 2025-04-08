2,093 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Bernard Wealth Management Corp.

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 1.5 %

NEM stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.