2,196 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Purchased by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Boot Barn by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.92.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.22. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.84 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

