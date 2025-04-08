225,287 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 225,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.