2,855 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

