35,077 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 647.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,992,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. This trade represents a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,953.52. The trade was a 23.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.21. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

