3,780 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Heartland Express by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 29.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Stock Down 1.9 %

HTLD stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $655.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

