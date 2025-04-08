3,811 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Bernard Wealth Management Corp.

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJH stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

