41,461 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,894,000 after buying an additional 116,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,840,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 914,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,274,000 after acquiring an additional 301,267 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 702,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,094 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,129,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN stock opened at $234.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.56. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.05 and a 12 month high of $258.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

