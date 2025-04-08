429,015 Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Acquired by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 429,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,000. Anterix makes up 4.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Anterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Anterix by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Anterix by 440.8% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $608.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

