54,646 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.31.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.47 million. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

