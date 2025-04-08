682 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM stock opened at $236.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.97. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.10 and a 52 week high of $339.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.37.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

