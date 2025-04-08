749 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,996,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,281,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after purchasing an additional 316,754 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 490,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,183,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $1,660,584.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,396 shares in the company, valued at $16,691,933.88. This represents a 9.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,655.32. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,608 shares of company stock worth $3,319,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.95.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

