911,380 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 911,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4,301.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.