911,380 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 911,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4,301.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LCID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.
Lucid Group Price Performance
LCID stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
