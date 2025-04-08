94,294 Shares in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Bought by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 94,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 1,387.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 874,842 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 181,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 79,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 52,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matt Zuga sold 28,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $49,711.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,599.68. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,018 shares of company stock valued at $86,568 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.