975 Shares in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Performance

NYSE:TDW opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.70. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.11 per share, with a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,589,753.70. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

TDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDW

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.