AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 89810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $804.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Get AB Conservative Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUFC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.