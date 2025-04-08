AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 8013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Down 4.9 %
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
