Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 5,332 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $324.36 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 636.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

