Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Buys 3,224 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $544,937,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $203,068,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $53,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after acquiring an additional 161,277 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,364,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Daiwa America lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $245.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

