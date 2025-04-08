Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Buys 8,060 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.80.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

COF stock opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.97 and its 200 day moving average is $178.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.