Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after purchasing an additional 566,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $118,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,114,000 after acquiring an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after acquiring an additional 250,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $50,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $213.06 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.19 and a twelve month high of $263.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,004 shares of company stock worth $9,618,128. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

ResMed Profile



ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

