Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,803,915,000 after acquiring an additional 562,783 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,098,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $452,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,727,000 after purchasing an additional 63,216 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,502,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,642,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

