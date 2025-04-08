Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

