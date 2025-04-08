Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Has $8.54 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,212 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,288,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after buying an additional 730,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after buying an additional 696,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.54.

Adobe Trading Down 2.4 %

Adobe stock opened at $340.70 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

