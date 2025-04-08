Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Increases Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Maplebear by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Maplebear by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $898,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,011,190.52. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,283.88. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097 shares of company stock worth $1,087,094 over the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CART. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Maplebear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Maplebear Price Performance

CART stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

