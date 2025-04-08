Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Takes $7.67 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,000. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

