AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $184.36 and last traded at $184.37. Approximately 2,654,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,783,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $315.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This trade represents a 62.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 166,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

