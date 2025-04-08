Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Holdings Trimmed by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,454 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,379,000 after buying an additional 204,901 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,027,000.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.41. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $65.57 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

